King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Friday.
OTTAWA Ottawa police said late on Wednesday they had lifted safety blockades in the downtown core which were imposed after a soldier was killed and a gunman was shot dead in Parliament.
"The ongoing police investigation in the downtown core has determined that there no longer exists a threat to public safety in the area," the police said in a statement.
"However, the police operation continues on Parliament Hill and as such the Hill continues to be off limits to the public."
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.