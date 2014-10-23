OTTAWA Ottawa police said late on Wednesday they had lifted safety blockades in the downtown core which were imposed after a soldier was killed and a gunman was shot dead in Parliament.

"The ongoing police investigation in the downtown core has determined that there no longer exists a threat to public safety in the area," the police said in a statement.

"However, the police operation continues on Parliament Hill and as such the Hill continues to be off limits to the public."

