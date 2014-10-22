OTTAWA Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper was addressing a meeting of legislators from his Conservative party in parliament on Wednesday when an armed man burst into the building and ran right by the door of the room, a cabinet minister told Reuters.

"PM was addressing caucus, then a huge boom, followed by rat-a-tat shots. We all scattered. It was clearly right outside our caucus door," Treasury Board Minister Tony Clement said.

Eyewitnesses say police chased the man in the building and say at least 30 shots were fired. A few minutes earlier, a soldier had been shot at the nearby National War Memorial in Ottawa.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Amran Abocar and Peter Galloway)