OTTAWA Wednesday's Ottawa Senators home game has been postponed by the National Hockey League after shooting incidents at the Canadian National War Memorial and nearby parliament building.

Ottawa were scheduled to host the Toronto Maple Leafs at their home arena, about 25 km (15.5 miles) away from the parliament buildings, at 7:00 p.m. ET (2300 GMT).

"The National Hockey League wishes to express its sympathy and prayers to all affected by the tragic events in Ottawa," the league, said in a statement.

The date and time of the rescheduled game will be announced at a later date, according to the NHL.

Earlier on Wednesday, a gunman shot a soldier at the war memorial and then entered the parliament building chased by police, with at least 30 shots fired.

The visiting Maple Leafs were under lockdown at their Ottawa hotel while authorities dealt with the security threat.

"It's a tragic event that we don't have all the details on and we are just waiting on it like everyone else," Senators head coach Paul MacLean told reporters.

"All we can do at this point is make sure that our loved ones are taken care of and our thoughts and prayers are with the people that are involved."

The Senators' next game is scheduled to be played at home against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)