The Canadian government is examining new tax incentives for liquefied natural gas companies in its upcoming budget to spur gas exports, according to internal records obtained by Reuters.
The companies behind proposed terminals in British Columbia have long complained that costs are high and margins are thin when it comes to developing greenfield projects in the Pacific Coast province.
Any incentives Ottawa can offer could help companies move forward with developments, even as they clamp down on spending around the world due to the recent plummet in oil prices.
The National Energy Board (NEB) has so far approved 10 LNG export projects in British Columbia and is reviewing other proposed terminals on both east and west coasts. There are no LNG export plants in operation now and no final investment decisions have been made.
Here is an overview of some of the LNG export facilities proposed for Canada so far:
Approved by the NEB
Project Companies Location Start-up Capacity
(tonnes per
year)
Kitimat LNG Chevron Corp, Kitimat, 2017** 10 million
Woodside British
Petroleum* Columbia
LNG Canada Shell Canada, Kitimat, 2021 13 million,
Mitsubishi British expands to
Corp, Korea Gas Columbia 26 million
Corp and
PetroChina
Douglas Altagas, Douglas 2018 550,000
Channel LNG Idemitsu, Channel,
Exmar, British
Electricite de Columbia
France (Kitimat)
Pacific Petronas, Lelu 2019 12 million
NorthWest JAPEX, Island,
LNG PetroleumBRUNEI British
and Indian Oil Columbia
Corp Ltd (Prince
Rupert)
WCC LNG Exxon Mobil Tuck 2020 15 million,
Corp, Imperial Inlet, expands to
Oil British 30 million
Columbia
(Prince
Rupert)
Prince BG Group Plc, Ridley 2021 14 million
Rupert LNG Spectra Energy Island,
Corp British
Columbia
(Prince
Rupert)
Woodfibre Pacific Oil and Squamish, 2017 2 million
LNG Gas Group British
Columbia
Aurora LNG CNOOC Inc, Grassy up to 24
Inpex Corp, JGC Point, million
Corp British
Columbia
Triton LNG Idemitsu, unknown 2017 2.3 million
AltaGas
Grassy Woodside Grassy 2021 6-15
Point LNG Petroleum Point, million,
British expands up
Columbia to 20
million
Oregon LNG Leucadia Warrenton 2019 9 million
Marketing National , Oregon
Company*** Corporation
Jordan Cove Veresen Inc Coos Bay, 6 million
Energy Oregon
Project***
* Apache Corp said in December that it had sold its stake in the project to Woodside Petroleum Ltd.
* Kitimat LNG is unlikely to start up in 2017. A new timeline will established after a final investment decision is made.
*** The Jordan Cove Energy and Oregon LNG projects are both in Oregon, but will use Canadian natural gas and therefore need approval from Canadian regulators.
Under review by NEB
Project Companies Location Start-up Capacity
(tonnes
per year)
Kitsault Kitsault Kitsault, up to 20
LNG Energy British million
Columbia
Stewart LNG Canada Stewart Stewart, 2017 5 million,
Energy Group British expands to
Columbia 30 million
WesPac WesPac Delta, up to 3
Midstream-V Midstream LLC British million
ancouver Columbia
Steelhead Steelhead LNG Anacla, 30 million
LNG Corp British
Columbia
Goldboro Pieridae Goldboro, 2020 10 million
LNG Energy Ltd Nova
Scotia
Bear Head LNG Limited Point 2019 12 million
LNG Tupper,
Nova
Scotia
Cedar LNG Haisla First Douglas 2020 5 million
Nation, Golar Channel,
British
Columbia
(Kitimat)
Discovery Quicksilver Campbell 2021 20 million
LNG Resources River,
British
Columbia
Orca LNG Orcan LNG Ltd Prince 2019 24 million
Rupert,
British
Columbia
GNL Quebec Freestone Saguenay, 2020 11 million
Capital LLC, Quebec
Breyer Capital
LLC
Source: NEB website, Natural Resources Canada, company websites
(Reporting by Julie Gordon)