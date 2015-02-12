The Canadian government is examining new tax incentives for liquefied natural gas companies in its upcoming budget to spur gas exports, according to internal records obtained by Reuters.

The companies behind proposed terminals in British Columbia have long complained that costs are high and margins are thin when it comes to developing greenfield projects in the Pacific Coast province.

Any incentives Ottawa can offer could help companies move forward with developments, even as they clamp down on spending around the world due to the recent plummet in oil prices.

The National Energy Board (NEB) has so far approved 10 LNG export projects in British Columbia and is reviewing other proposed terminals on both east and west coasts. There are no LNG export plants in operation now and no final investment decisions have been made.

Here is an overview of some of the LNG export facilities proposed for Canada so far:

Approved by the NEB

Project Companies Location Start-up Capacity

(tonnes per

year)

Kitimat LNG Chevron Corp, Kitimat, 2017** 10 million

Woodside British

Petroleum* Columbia

LNG Canada Shell Canada, Kitimat, 2021 13 million,

Mitsubishi British expands to

Corp, Korea Gas Columbia 26 million

Corp and

PetroChina

Douglas Altagas, Douglas 2018 550,000

Channel LNG Idemitsu, Channel,

Exmar, British

Electricite de Columbia

France (Kitimat)

Pacific Petronas, Lelu 2019 12 million

NorthWest JAPEX, Island,

LNG PetroleumBRUNEI British

and Indian Oil Columbia

Corp Ltd (Prince

Rupert)

WCC LNG Exxon Mobil Tuck 2020 15 million,

Corp, Imperial Inlet, expands to

Oil British 30 million

Columbia

(Prince

Rupert)

Prince BG Group Plc, Ridley 2021 14 million

Rupert LNG Spectra Energy Island,

Corp British

Columbia

(Prince

Rupert)

Woodfibre Pacific Oil and Squamish, 2017 2 million

LNG Gas Group British

Columbia

Aurora LNG CNOOC Inc, Grassy up to 24

Inpex Corp, JGC Point, million

Corp British

Columbia

Triton LNG Idemitsu, unknown 2017 2.3 million

AltaGas

Grassy Woodside Grassy 2021 6-15

Point LNG Petroleum Point, million,

British expands up

Columbia to 20

million

Oregon LNG Leucadia Warrenton 2019 9 million

Marketing National , Oregon

Company*** Corporation

Jordan Cove Veresen Inc Coos Bay, 6 million

Energy Oregon

Project***

* Apache Corp said in December that it had sold its stake in the project to Woodside Petroleum Ltd.

* Kitimat LNG is unlikely to start up in 2017. A new timeline will established after a final investment decision is made.

*** The Jordan Cove Energy and Oregon LNG projects are both in Oregon, but will use Canadian natural gas and therefore need approval from Canadian regulators.

Under review by NEB

Project Companies Location Start-up Capacity

(tonnes

per year)

Kitsault Kitsault Kitsault, up to 20

LNG Energy British million

Columbia

Stewart LNG Canada Stewart Stewart, 2017 5 million,

Energy Group British expands to

Columbia 30 million

WesPac WesPac Delta, up to 3

Midstream-V Midstream LLC British million

ancouver Columbia

Steelhead Steelhead LNG Anacla, 30 million

LNG Corp British

Columbia

Goldboro Pieridae Goldboro, 2020 10 million

LNG Energy Ltd Nova

Scotia

Bear Head LNG Limited Point 2019 12 million

LNG Tupper,

Nova

Scotia

Cedar LNG Haisla First Douglas 2020 5 million

Nation, Golar Channel,

British

Columbia

(Kitimat)

Discovery Quicksilver Campbell 2021 20 million

LNG Resources River,

British

Columbia

Orca LNG Orcan LNG Ltd Prince 2019 24 million

Rupert,

British

Columbia

GNL Quebec Freestone Saguenay, 2020 11 million

Capital LLC, Quebec

Breyer Capital

LLC

Source: NEB website, Natural Resources Canada, company websites

(Reporting by Julie Gordon)