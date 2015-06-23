WINNIPEG, Manitoba A businessman who is on China's 100 most wanted list of people accused of corruption argued in a Canadian court on Tuesday that he deserves refugee protection while he fights Beijing's efforts to find expatriates it accuses of graft.

Cheng Muyang, known in Vancouver as developer Michael Ching, asked a Canadian refugee court to review a November ruling by the Canadian refugee board denying him refugee protection.

In April, China's Interpol office released the names and pictures of people wanted in its latest anti-graft campaign, "Sky Net," which deepens the government's pursuit of suspected corrupt officials who had fled overseas.

The list included Cheng Muyang, the son of a once high-ranking Chinese official removed from office for graft in 2003.

In court documents, Ching said the refugee board decision was wrong and unfair. His lawyer has argued that "Sky Net" was aimed at rooting out allies of former president Jiang Zemin.

Ching sued the Canadian government for blocking his efforts to gain citizenship, but the case has not yet been resolved.

Anyone fighting deportation from Canada must prove he or she would face persecution or cruel and unusual treatment.

The list published by China's Interpol office showed that Canada is home to about a quarter of the expatriates sought by China.

Lawyer David Matas, who represents three Chinese expatriates facing corruption charges and possible deportation, has said Canada is naive in its response to Beijing. Matas said economic ties may be discouraging Ottawa from questioning Beijing's motives.

