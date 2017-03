CALGARY, Alberta Omar Khadr, a Canadian who was once the youngest prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay before being transferred to an Alberta prison in 2012, will be released Thursday on bail while he appeals his murder conviction by a U.S. military tribunal, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

A Canadian judge ruled that Khadr, who was captured in Afghanistan when he was 15 and pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. soldier, can be released on bail, denying an appeal by the federal government to keep him in custody.

