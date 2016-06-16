CALGARY, Alberta One man was killed and a woman was wounded on Thursday in a stabbing attack at a medical clinic in Calgary, Alberta, with the suspect now in custody, a police spokesman said.

Police said the attack appeared to be domestic in nature and that the scene would remain closed while police investigated.

"Early reports were multiple people stabbed. When we arrived we found one person deceased at the scene and two other people with non-life threatening injuries," a Calgary police spokesman said.

The spokesman said one woman was taken to hospital, while the suspect, who was also injured, was treated at the scene. He did not have any further information on the suspect's relationship with his victims.

A woman who answered the phone at the Olive Medical clinic in the Central Landmark building said the stabbing happened across the hallway from the medical centre in an acupuncture clinic.

"We called the police," she said, adding that the clinic had notified its patients to not come in for appointments as officers have closed the building for investigation.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by G Crosse and Sandra Maler)