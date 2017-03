WINNIPEG Manitoba Police said on Wednesday they have made an arrest after discovering the bodies of as many as four infants in a Canadian storage locker.

Winnipeg Police Service discovered the remains on Monday afternoon after being alerted by the storage company U-Haul, a subsidiary of Amerco. The force said it would release more details about the arrest in a briefing at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) in the western Canadian city.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by David Gregorio)