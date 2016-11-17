U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
OTTAWA The Canadian armed forces recruitment website was hacked on Thursday, redirecting would-be recruits to the Chinese government's main page instead, a military spokeswoman said.
Visitors to the forces.ca/en/home page found themselves on the www.gov.cn site instead, CTV television reported. The armed forces quickly took down the page.
Defense ministry spokeswoman Ashley Lemire confirmed the site had been hacked. She said the military was probing the incident but did not know who was responsible.
Canadian security officials have long complained about what they say are frequent attempts by foreign hackers to penetrate secure government computer systems.
In 2014, Canada's then Conservative government took the unusual step of singling out Chinese-based hackers for attacking a key computer network and lodged a protest with Beijing.
Canada's Liberal government, which took power a year ago, is trying to boost trade relations with China.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Alistair Bell)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.