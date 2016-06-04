Stephen S. Poloz, Governor of the Bank of Canada, speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Governments and central banks need a certain amount of coordination so they can discuss policies and consider the implications on debt levels and financial stability over the medium-term, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Saturday.

Poloz said one good example was Canada's 2 percent inflation target, which is jointly set between the federal government and the central bank.

"Policy coordination around an agreed goal seems to hold out more promise than seeking some optimality condition," he said in the prepared text of a lecture to the Canadian Economics Association in Ottawa.

Poloz said coordination was important since there were limits to how much government debt and private sector debt that financial markets would tolerate.

"An easy monetary/tight fiscal policy mix will lead to higher private sector debt and lower public sector debt ... a tight monetary/easy fiscal policy mix will lead to lower private sector debt and higher public sector debt," he said.

(David Ljunggren, Reuters Ottawa bureau)