Canada's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper speaks at rally on the tarmac at the airport in Regina, Saskatchewan, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick Canada's ruling Conservatives, trailing the opposition Liberals ahead of Monday's election, spent the last few campaign days mostly on the defensive, shoring up support in electoral districts they won four years ago.

Polls released on Sunday showed Prime Minister Stephen Harper's party has an uphill battle, trailing Justin Trudeau's Liberals by almost seven points.

While Harper and officials on his campaign plane say they are confident of victory, other Conservatives familiar with the campaign concede defeat is quite possible, even as they put on a brave face.

"I am proud of our record. We changed the political discourse so much there's no going back," said one well-placed party member, referring to Harper's success in cutting taxes, boosting the military's role and pushing for tougher punishments for criminals.

Harper planned to rally in Conservative strongholds on Sunday, with stops in Saskatchewan and British Columbia. On Saturday, in what some observers called a desperate move, he attended a Toronto rally organised in part by the city's former crack-smoking mayor, Rob Ford.

Conservatives downplayed the choice of safe Tory territory for Harper's final campaigning, noting that media carry his messages widely across Canada.

They were also sceptical of national popularity polls, which they say don't take into account district-by-district support that translates more directly into election-night wins.

But Harper may need the backing of what one Conservative called "10-second Conservatives" - those who side emotionally with opposition candidates during the campaign, only to mark their ballots for the governing party at the last moment.

If he wins, Harper would be the first Canadian prime minister since 1908 to triumph in four consecutive elections, a milestone that demonstrates how hard it is for politicians to counter calls for change after an incumbent is in office for nearly a decade.

Harper has made surprisingly few adjustments to the party's campaign focus - himself. At recent rallies, Conservative ministers make rock-star-style introductions of the prime minister, then settle into the background and shoo away inquisitive reporters.

Even as the campaign deliberately focussed on Harper, some Conservatives who are closely involved worry the party may lose if other parties frame the election around voters' personal feelings about Harper, who is a polarizing figure.

A former Harper adviser said the campaign did not reach out enough to swing voters, instead choosing a narrow platform of tax cuts and security designed to please the party faithful.

"The problem with our strategy is that we've walked away from anyone who wasn't a hard-core Conservative," he said, declining to be identified because he did not want to be seen criticizing the prime minister.

