Canada's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper casts his ballot at a polling station in Calgary, Alberta, October 19, 2015. Canadians go to the polls for a federal election on Monday. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

TORONTO Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper will resign as leader of the Conservative party following its crushing defeat to the Liberals in Monday's election, the Conservatives said in a statement.

The party will appoint an interim leader through a leadership selection process, it said. Harper has been prime minister for almost a decade.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alan Crosby)