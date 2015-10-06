Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, son Xavier and daughter Ella-Grace react after he was named the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada in Ottawa April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable

New Democratic Party leader Thomas Mulcair and his wife Catherine Pinhas arrive for the French language leaders' debate in Montreal, Quebec October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Canada's Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper arrives with his wife Laureen at the venue for the Maclean's national leadership debate in Toronto August 6, 2015. Canadians go to the polls on October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sophie Gregoire introduces her husband and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau in Brampton, Ontario, Canada October 4, 2015. Canadians will go to the polls for a federal election on October 19. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

OTTAWA Political wives have popped up on the Canadian campaign trail, adding a personal dimension to a tight race, but none come close to the visibility or influence of spouses like Michelle Obama.

The partners of Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and New Democrat leader Thomas Mulcair have helped humanise their political husbands but retain mostly bit parts in the 11-week campaign to the Oct. 19 election.

"Trust me, apart from the kids, your energy just feeds him when he's out on the road so long," said Sophie Gregoire, encouraging thousands of cheering partisans as she introduced Trudeau in Brampton, Ontario, last weekend.

Their children, Hadrien, 1, Xavier, 7, and Ella-Grace, 5, later joined their parents to wave at the crowd.

Five weeks earlier in the same city, the prime minister's wife addressed a smaller gathering at the campaign office of Ninder Thind, candidate for member of parliament, to spur on campaign volunteers.

"Getting somebody elected is about work, work, work, work. It isn't being glamorous on TV. It's about wearing out running shoes, going door to door," said Laureen Harper.

Less prominent has been Mulcair's wife, Catherine P. Mulcair, who attends most of his campaign events but has not addressed the crowds.

"Canadians have never gone in for the 'first family' fascination that we see in U.S. politics, so it isn't that surprising that we see less of this," said Ekos pollster Frank Graves.

While Michelle Obama has had her own campaign schedule and events, U.S. first ladies also have staff and a White House office, noted Christopher Sands, director of the Center for Canadian Studies at Johns Hopkins University.

"Michelle Obama is a Democratic Party star," he said.

Asked on the campaign trail what it is like being the first lady, Laureen Harper quickly said Canada has no first ladies - noting she is "the wife of the prime minister."

Trudeau's wife told the Globe and Mail newspaper the couple has seen a marriage counsellor, a reflection of the strains of political life.

And she offered proof the 11-week campaign has taken its toll, referring to a French-language debate last week when her husband called blue-eyed Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe "mon amour" instead of "mon ami" - "my love" instead of "my friend."

"He does have beautiful blue eyes, but when your husband starts calling Gilles Duceppe 'mon amour,' you know it's been too long. Too long," she quipped.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)