VANCOUVER Organizers of two key strategic voting campaigns in Canada are throwing most of their support to the centre-left Liberals, who lead the ruling Conservatives in polls and may also benefit from a bandwagon effect in the final days of the tight campaign.

Both Leadnow, a non-profit group funded through individual donations, and website strategicvoting.ca have seen support grow as sentiment against Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his 10-year-old government builds and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau opens up a lead in opinion polls.

Nearly 90,000 people have pledged to "vote together" to beat the Conservative candidate in their riding, marking a 30 percent rise in support in the last three weeks of the 11-week campaign, Leadnow said.

Strategicvoting.ca, run by Alberta-based information technology manager Hisham Abdel-Rahman, has seen its unique page views more than double in three weeks, with 28,000 people now logging on to the site in a typical day.

Both campaigns ask left-leaning voters - whether Liberal, New Democrat or Green - to vote for the local candidate most likely to beat the Conservative rival, particularly in the province of British Columbia, where races are tight.

With Trudeau emerging as the front-runner by about five percentage points over Harper ahead of the Oct. 19 vote, Leadnow has recommended 16 Liberals and 13 NDP candidates in 29 ridings.

But the campaign has hit a few bumps, with Leadnow accused of having a pro-NDP bias after it recommended that party's candidate in a close Vancouver race, despite the Liberals' lead in local and national polls.

While the group said it simply took the lead of voters in a riding that was too close to call, the controversy highlighted the emotional problems of strategic voting.

"This is why people do not like to strategic vote," said Steven Weldon, an associate professor of political science at Simon Fraser University. He said it is impossible to know how many people go through with their pledge to vote strategically once in the voting booth.

Some analysts expect another common type of strategic voting to occur - the bandwagon effect where those seeking change pile their support behind the perceived best alternative - which is possible now that the "Anyone but Harper" vote has a front-runner after a virtual tie in the first half of the campaign.

Harper, who is disliked by many left-leaning voters for his tax-cutting, small-government agenda, is seeking a rare fourth term as prime minister.

(Editing by Andrea Hopkins and G Crosse)