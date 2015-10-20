WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday that it hopes the new Canadian government will continue to support the efforts of the U.S.-led coalition to fight Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq.

Justin Trudeau, whose party won the Canadian election on Monday, had pledged during the campaign to withdraw Canada's CF-18 bombers from the coalition fight.

President Barack Obama was expected to telephone Trudeau later on Tuesday to congratulate him on his win, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Susan Heavey, Lisa Lambert; Editing by Will Dunham)