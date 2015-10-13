TORONTO Canadian authorities have charged two Quebec men with illegally exporting railway equipment worth several million dollars to Iran in defiance of sanctions against the Tehran government, police said on Tuesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement that the two accused were directors of closely held Romic Marc Rail Inc, based in a suburb of Montreal.

The men charged are Hugo Dreckmann, 75, and Michael Allen, 67, the RCMP said. On the company's website Dreckmann is listed as managing director and Allen is listed as vice-president.

Dreckmann said the allegations were false and declined to comment further. Allen declined to comment.

"The alleged offences are serious, since they violate Canada's international commitments," the RCMP said.

The United Nations Security Council imposed sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes only. Canada was among several countries that imposed additional economic sanctions, with exceptions for food, medicine and humanitarian supplies.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Grant McCool)