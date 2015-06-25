Former Conservative Member of Parliament Dean Del Mastro speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in this file photo taken on March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA A former aide to Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper was sentenced to a month in jail on Thursday for breaking campaign financing rules, local media said, the latest in a series of people appointed to key posts by Harper to run into trouble.

Dean Del Mastro, an ex-legislator who once served as Harper's private parliamentary secretary, was found guilty last year of exceeding campaign expense limits and failing to report a campaign contribution and election expense.

He will serve a month in jail and then spend four months under house arrest.

"This type of cheating and lying will result in serious sanctions," local media quoted Judge Lisa Cameron as saying at a sentencing hearing in Peterborough, Ontario.

Harper's office was not immediately available for comment.

Opposition parties could well point to the sentence in the runup to the general election on Oct. 19, which opinion polls suggest is too close to call.

Critics note that a number of people Harper has named to prominent jobs over the years have been charged with a variety of offenses.

Among them is Mike Duffy, a high-profile former journalist appointed by Harper to sit in the Senate, the upper chamber of Parliament, in 2008. Duffy is currently on trial facing charges of bribery and improper spending.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)