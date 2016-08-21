TORONTO A Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd train has derailed, causing diesel fuel to leak in the densely populated city of Toronto, but there were no injuries, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Sunday.

The were no public safety concerns, but the tracks had been closed for investigation, said Canadian Pacific spokesman Martin Cej.

He said a freight train with two locomotives struck the tail end of another early Sunday morning, and neither was carrying "dangerous goods". He did not say what the trains were carrying.

"The incident was a result of human error, so there were no track issues, no signalling issues, no mechanical issues," he said.

Cej said it was a mistake made by the crew, but did not elaborate.

The transportation board said diesel had leaked from the train with two locomotives, which did not carry cargo, and "one or two" cars from the cargo-carrying train had derailed.

It was not immediately clear when the track will reopen.

The board said its investigators are on site.

Toronto police said there were no charges involved in the incident.

