Iran confirms new missile test, says did not violate nuclear deal
DUBAI Iran's defence minister said the Islamic Republic had tested a new missile, confirming earlier reports, Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Islamic State's Amaq news agency said a man killed during a Canadian police raid at his home on Wednesday, Aaron Driver, was a "soldier" of Islamic State, the SITE monitoring service said on Thursday.
"The executor of the attack targeting police in Canada was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls to target coalition countries," SITE quoted Amaq as saying.
Police in Ontario said Driver was in the final stages of attacking a major urban centre with a homemade bomb.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Sandra Maler)
DUBAI Iran's defence minister said the Islamic Republic had tested a new missile, confirming earlier reports, Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday.
BERLIN More than 1,100 German police searched 54 homes, business premises and mosques in Frankfurt and other towns in the western state of Hesse in the early hours of Wednesday and arrested a Tunisian man suspected of planning an attack, German authorities said.
TRIPOLI Libya's U.N.-backed government has criticised U.S. President Donald Trump's temporary ban on its nationals and those of six other countries entering the United States, which put in question attendance at a high-profile conference on Libya planned in Washington for mid-February.