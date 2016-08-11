WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday it provided the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with "actionable threat intelligence" that thwarted a planned bomb attack in Canada.

Canadian police said Aaron Driver was in the final stages of planning an attack on a major urban centre with a homemade bomb. He was killed on Wednesday in a police raid on his home in Ontario.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)