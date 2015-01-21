A man stands next to an Ottawa police officer inside the Chimo Hotel in Ottawa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A police officer packs up equipment outside the Chimo Hotel in Ottawa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Police officers gather outside the Chimo Hotel in Ottawa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA Ottawa police said one man was arrested "without incident" on Wednesday after a hotel was evacuated overnight and hazardous materials and explosives teams deployed to the site.

On its Twitter account, Ottawa police said "a male suspect has been apprehended without incident."

The situation follows local media reports on Tuesday that 20 homes in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia and five in nearby Grand Desert had been evacuated after a suspicious package was found in the first community.

An official Twitter account for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said officers had found "hazardous and volatile chemicals" in Nova Scotia.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, citing the RCMP in Nova Scotia, said the Ottawa incident was linked to the evacuation orders near Halifax.

Ottawa police declined to comment on whether there was a connection, and the RCMP could not immediately be reached for comment.

Security officials in Ottawa have been on high alert since a gunman attacked Canada's parliament in October, fatally shooting a soldier at a nearby war material.

Several roads were closed by the Chimo Hotel.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Amran Abocar and Chizu Nomiyama)