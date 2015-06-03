OTTAWA Canadian police struggled to cope last October after a lone gunman shot and killed a soldier and then stormed into Parliament, a newspaper said on Wednesday.

Citing a report into the fatal incident that police are due to release at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, the Ottawa Citizen said the police at one point were chasing 13 different reports of suspects.

The gunman, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, was a convert to Islam who said he wanted to punish Canada for sending troops to Afghanistan and Iraq. Zehaf-Bibeau was eventually shot dead by security forces.

The attack revealed many shortcomings on Parliament Hill, where the four different agencies responsible for security did not have a single radio frequency they could communicate on.

The attack also shocked a country with generally low rates of crime and prompted the government to unveil legislation boosting the power of authorities to prevent terror attacks.

Zehaf-Bibeau acted alone, but in the confusion, police shut down much of central Ottawa as they tracked reports of multiple gunmen supposedly on the roofs of nearby buildings, elsewhere in Parliament and in a nearby shopping centre.

The report also said that seconds after Zehaf-Bibeau entered Parliament with a rifle, a group of Royal Canadian Mounted Police raced up to the front door and then stopped, since they were under standing instructions not to enter the building armed. They had to be ordered in by an officer.

In the wake of the attack, the RCMP took over primary responsibility for policing Parliament Hill.

