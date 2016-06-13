TORONTO Police gave the all-clear on the downtown campus of the University of Toronto on Monday after reports of a masked man dressed in black could not be substantiated and no suspects were located at the sprawling school in Canada's largest city.

Campus buildings and roads were being re-opened through the university, located in the centre of the city, about six hours after police received several reports of a suspicious man in a school building.

"The ETF (Emergency Task Force) has 'cleared' the building. The scene is being taken down ... no suspects located, no injuries," Toronto Police said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters at the school that police received reports describing a man in black, wearing something that looked like a surgical mask, and carrying a black backpack.

While at least one person said they saw a man with a gun, Saunders said a photo taken of the man did not show a weapon.

The school was locked down for most of the day while police conducted their search. Hospitals in the area as well as the provincial legislature had also gone into lockdown as a precaution.

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, located near the campus, said it was lifting its lockdown, though access to its building would be limited.

Tensions are high across North America after a gunman massacred 49 people at a gay nightclub in Florida on Sunday.

