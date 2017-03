OTTAWA Police in the Canadian capital Ottawa briefly closed all of their buildings to the public on Tuesday after receiving a threat but they declined to give more details.

A spokesman for the Ottawa police service said the threat had been made against an unspecified building and added that an investigation was under way.

Last October a man shot dead a soldier in the centre of Ottawa and then stormed into Parliament, where he died in a gunfight with police and security staff.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)