Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waits for the start of the Speech from the Throne as his wife Sophie looks on in the Senate chamber on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Chartrand/Pool

OTTAWA The first planeloads of Syrian refugees from camps in Jordan and Turkey will arrive in Canada this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament on Monday.

The Liberal leader gave no details, but the government plans to resettle 10,000 Syrian refugees by the end of the year and a further 15,000 by end-February.

Officials said last week the flights would have a mixture of those sponsored privately and those sponsored by the federal government.

