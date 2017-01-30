TORONTO George Brown College in Toronto issued a "hold and secure" alert on Monday after shots were fired nearby and police in Canada's largest city said a man was found unconscious.

The call came in at 2:47 p.m. ET, a police spokeswoman said. The college said campus buildings were locked and asked people to remain indoors, but said it was not on "lockdown". The suspect was seen fleeing the area, but police could not confirm further details. Local media reported the victim was pronounced dead.

(Corrects to say campus is under a "hold and secure" order, not on lockdown.)

(Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Diane Craft)