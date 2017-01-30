Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
TORONTO George Brown College in Toronto issued a "hold and secure" alert on Monday after shots were fired nearby and police in Canada's largest city said a man was found unconscious.
The call came in at 2:47 p.m. ET, a police spokeswoman said. The college said campus buildings were locked and asked people to remain indoors, but said it was not on "lockdown". The suspect was seen fleeing the area, but police could not confirm further details. Local media reported the victim was pronounced dead.
(Corrects to say campus is under a "hold and secure" order, not on lockdown.)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Diane Craft)
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.