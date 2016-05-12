TORONTO Payday lenders could take advantage of cash-strapped evacuees who were forced to leave their homes when a massive wildfire spread through the Fort McMurray, Alberta, area, an Alberta government minister said on Thursday.

The remarks by Alberta's Service Minister Stephanie McLean came as the Canadian province announced a crackdown on payday lenders, restricting the amount lenders can charge to C$15 (£8) per C$100 borrowed, from C$23 at present.

Payday lenders typically loan customers small amounts of money at high interest rates, on the understanding the loan will be repaid when the customers receive their next paycheck.

The proposals cap the rate the lenders can charge at the lowest level in Canada, below Manitoba which restricts the cost of borrowing to C$17 per C$100 borrowed.

Alberta had been working on the new proposals for several months before the Fort McMurray wildfire, but McLean said "events of the last week have left many Albertans unfortunately even more vulnerable."

"I think folks in a tough economic situation, that aren't working if they've been evacuated, are more vulnerable financially. We need to be diligent here and monitor the situation as we go forward and respond accordingly," she said.

The provincial government has promised evacuees pre-paid debit cards to cover immediate costs, with C$1,250 per adult and C$500 per dependent, expected to cost about C$100 million.

The left-leaning NDP government proposed legislation in March to end what it termed "predatory" lending, expressing concern that the tough economy was causing more hard-pressed Albertans to resort to payday loans.

Payday lenders have grown in popularity because they offer quick access to cash without the extensive checks that banks make and are prepared to lend to borrowers with damaged credit records who may have struggled to pay back loans in the past.

Such access to money, however, comes at a cost. Consumer groups say the interest rates charged by payday lenders, typically as high as 600 percent on an annualized basis, can leave borrowers trapped in crippling cycles of debt.

Those concerns have led Canada's financial consumer watchdog to launch an investigation into the industry, while several other provinces were also reviewing regulations.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bernadette Baum)