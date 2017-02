TORONTO The Syncrude oil sands project will shut down its northern Alberta mines and upgrader operations and remove all personnel from the site, it said on Saturday, becoming the latest energy company to halt operations due to a massive Canadian wildfire.

Syncrude, majority-owned by Suncor Energy Inc, said there was no imminent threat from the fire, but that smoke had reached its Mildred Lake site.

