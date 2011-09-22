LONDON Canary Wharf Group aims to help double the size of the east London financial hub of the same name by 2021, soaking up capacity for an extra 100,000 passengers a day from Crossrail and undertaking demand-led developments, its chairman said.

"There is a lot more capacity to build in and around Canary Wharf and I hope it's not only going to be Canary Wharf Group (doing the development)," Chairman George Iacobescu said, adding that doubling the estate's size could take 10 years.

Canary Wharf is a 97-acre estate with about 15 million sq ft of offices and retail east of central London. Of that, CWG, majority owned by Songbird Estates SBDE.L, owns about 6.9 million sq ft and has consent for a further 5.5 mln sq ft.

At June 30, the market value of CWG's retained investment property portfolio was 4.7 billion pounds.

As part of its existing expansion plans, it has a venture to develop a site for 4.9 million sq ft of offices and 1,668 homes in the nearby Docklands area of Wood Wharf with Irish developer Ballymore and UK government body British Waterways.

The Richard Rogers-designed masterplan took a back seat to CWG's activity in central London when the financial crisis hit. It is in joint venture with Land Securities (LAND.L) to build the tower known as the Walkie Talkie and will redevelop Shell's (RDSa.L) London HQ with Qatari Diar.

"Practically, let's say, we have ... about roughly 10 million square feet to be developed (around Canary Wharf), but the principle, given that liquidity is constrained (is that) we are going to do pretty much development based on prelet," Iacobescu said.

The idea of expanding the size of Canary Wharf hinged on public transport capacity to the Docklands business area, which on the completion of the Crossrail project linking east and west London in 2018 would rise to about 235,000 people a day, he said.

"Right now, with all the improvements on the Docklands Light Railway, and the Jubilee Line and buses and so on, you have about 135,000 people capacity," he said during a conference call for Songbird's improved half-year results.

About 200 million people will travel on Crossrail every year, meaning an extra 1.5 million people are within a 45-minute commute of central London.

"If there is demand and we achieve prelets we are going to develop buildings. In a way, EMA is a perfect example. If you do a building that is 50 percent prelet, financially it is safe."

In August, CWG said the European Medicines Agency had agreed to lease 250,000 sq ft in a new 20-storey tower at Canary Wharf.

Iacobescu has previously said CWG's longer-term vision was to link Canary Wharf with the City, which is several miles away, through further development.

Earlier on Thursday, Songbird swung to a first-half pretax profit of 97.6 million pounds, from a 11.3 million loss a year earlier. Its adjusted net asset value per share rose 3.7 percent to 194 pence.

"In the London market, where supply of high quality grade A space is still limited and the number of development completions is still relatively low there remain opportunities for the group to add value and to maximise returns on projects," Songbird Chairman David Pritchard said. (Additional reporting by Tom Bill)

(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)