CORRECTED-Keane Group posts bigger loss; sees higher Q1 gross revenue (March 14)
March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
LONDON May 1 An incident which resulted in a controlled explosion in the London financial district of Canary Wharf was "non-suspicious" and the area would return to normal soon following a security alert, a London police spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.
Earlier a suspect package was found near the Barclays headquarters, a Canary Wharf security official said.
(Reporting by Michael Holden)
March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
* Verizon and CBS Corporation announce multiyear content carriage agreement
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: