CANNES, France The 2012 Cannes Film Festival announced its winners on Sunday. Following is a list of the main awards.

* Palme d'Or (Best Film) - "Love"/Amour (Austria) by Michael Haneke

* Grand Prix (Runner-up) - "Reality" (Italy) by Matteo Garrone

* Jury Prize (Third Prize) - "The Angels' Share" (Britain) by Ken Loach

* Camera d'Or (Debut Film) - "Beasts of the Southern Wild" (U.S.) by Benh Zeitlin

* Best Director - Carlos Reygadas for "Post Tenebras Lux" (Mexico)

* Best Screenplay - "Beyond the Hills" (Romania) by Cristian Mungiu

* Best Actress - Cosmina Stratan and Cristina Flutur in "Beyond the Hills"

* Best Actor - Mads Mikkelsen in "The Hunt"

