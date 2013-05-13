Ukrainian ballet star Polunin aims to help others manage their demons
LONDON Ukrainian ballet sensation Sergei Polunin shocked the dance world when he quit as the Royal Ballet's principal dancer in 2012 at the age of just 21.
The 2013 Cannes film festival opens on Wednesday with Baz Luhrmann's "The Great Gatsby" and ends on May 26 with the presentation of the coveted Palme D'Or award for best film.
Hundreds of movies will be showcased at the world's biggest film festival held on the glamorous French Riviera, where stars walk the red carpet and film professionals buy and sell titles hoping to snare the next hit.
Following is a list of 15 films which are generating buzz in the run-up to the 66th Cannes film festival:
- THE GREAT GATSBY by Baz Luhrmann, Australia (OPENING FILM/OUT OF COMPETITION)
Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire, Isla Fisher
Synopsis: A war veteran finds himself lured into the lavish lifestyle of his millionaire neighbour.
- INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS by Coen Brothers, USA (IN COMPETITION)
Stars: Carey Mulligan, Justin Timberlake, John Goodman
Synopsis: A singer-songwriter navigates New York's folk music scene during the 1960s.
- ONLY GOD FORGIVES by Nicolas Winding Refn, Denmark (IN COMPETITION)
Stars: Ryan Gosling, Kristin Scott Thomas
Synopsis: A drug-smuggler in Bangkok's underworld has his life further complicated when his mother compels him to find and kill the people behind his brother's recent death.
- JIMMY P. (PSYCHOTHERAPY OF A PLAINS INDIAN) by Arnaud Desplechin, France (IN COMPETITION)
Stars: Benicio del Toro, Mathieu Amalric
Synopsis: A Blackfoot Indian returns from World War II with a mystery illness and requires the help of a psychoanalyst.
- THE IMMIGRANT by James Gray, USA (IN COMPETITION)
Stars: Jeremy Renner, Joaquin Phoenix, Marion Cotillard
Synopsis: An immigrant woman is forced into a life of burlesque and vaudeville until a dazzling magician tries to save her and reunite her with her sister.
- LA VÉNUS À LA FOURRURE (Venus in Fur) by Roman Polanski, France (IN COMPETITION)
Stars: Emmanuelle Seigner, Mathieu Amalric
Synopsis: An actress tries to convince a director that she's perfect for a role in his upcoming production.
- BEHIND THE CANDELABRA by Steven Soderbergh, USA (IN COMPETITION)
Stars: Matt Damon, Rob Lowe, Michael Douglas
Synopsis: Based on an autobiographical novel, this recounts the tempestuous relationship between Liberace and his lover.
- BLOOD TIES by Guillaume Canet, France (OUT OF COMPETITION)
Stars: Mila Kunis, Zoe Saldana, Marion Cotillard, Clive Owen, Billy Crudup
Synopsis: Two brothers from either side of the law face off over organized crime in Brooklyn during the 1970s.
- BOMBAY TALKIES by four Indian directors (SPECIAL SCREENINGS)
Stars: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan
Synopsis: One hundred years of Hindi cinema is celebrated in four stories showcasing the power of film.
- THE BLING RING by Sofia Coppola, USA (UN CERTAIN REGARD)
Stars: Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, Emma Watson
Synopsis: Based on true events, a group of fame-obsessed teenagers use the internet to track celebrities' whereabouts to rob their homes.
- NEBRASKA by Alexander Payne, USA (IN COMPETITION)
Stars: Bruce Dern, Will Forte
Synopsis: An aging alcoholic father heads to Nebraska to claim a million dollar prize he claims to have won, accompanied by his estranged son.
- ONLY LOVERS LEFT ALIVE by Jim Jarmusch, USA (IN COMPETITION)
Stars: Tom Hiddleston, Tilda Swinton, Mia Wasikowska
Synopsis: An underground musician and his enigmatic lover are together for several centuries in this film described by its director as a "crypto-vampire love story" until little sister turns up to ruin things for everyone.
- AS I LAY DYING by James Franco, USA (UN CERTAIN REGARD)
Stars: James Franco, Danny McBride, Beth Grant, Jim Parrack
Synopsis: Based on the 1930 classic by William Faulkner, this tells the story of the death of Addie Bundren and her family's quest to honour her wish to be buried in the nearby town of Jefferson.
- JEUNE & JOLIE (Young & Beautiful) by Francois Ozon, France (IN COMPETITION)
Stars: Marine Vacth, Charlotte Rampling
Synopsis: The story of a 17-year-old girl's sexual discovery through what Ozon describes as "four seasons and four songs".
- THE PAST by Asghar Farhadi, Iran (IN COMPETITION)
Stars: Berenice Bejo, Tahar Rahim, Ali Mosaffa
Synopsis: An Iranian man with ongoing domestic problems deserts his wife and two children to go back to his homeland.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith)
