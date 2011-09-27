LONDON The City of London's second-largest office development this year opened on Tuesday against a backdrop of difficult economic conditions and low levels of lettings in the financial district.

Cannon Place, a 389,000 square feet office block above Cannon Street train station, was developed by U.S. company Hines and is smaller than the 461,000 square feet Heron Tower skyscraper that completed in March.

Hines project director Mark Swetman said companies needed an absence of bad economic news for two successive quarters before they considered moving offices and no deal has been signed despite "significant occupier interest".

"The City office market is currently affected by the euro zone crisis and uncertainty in the wider economy. However, the feeling is that in the longer term the market will return to its pre-recession level," Swetman said on Tuesday.

London office developers aim to take advantage of a shortage of top-end office space in the City of London financial district. Average rents for the best offices would likely hit 66 pounds per square foot in 2015, from 50 pounds now, property brokerage Savills (SVS.L) said.

It was important to develop buildings like Cannon Place as they bolstered London's status as a financial centre by attracting global companies, said Michael Bear, Lord Mayor of the City of London, at the launch event.

Kevin McCauley, head of central London research at property brokerage CB Richard Ellis (CBG.N) has said, based on properties under offer and excluding prelet deals, it was unlikely a move of more than 100,000 sq ft would happen in the City in 2011.

"That would be unprecedented," McCauley told Reuters last month.

Industry insiders estimate the value of Cannon Place at 330-350 million pounds, rising to 400 million in 2-3 years when the rent-free period ends.

That represents a yield of about 5.5 percent based on an annual rent of about 22 million pounds if it was put up for sale. The rent on the middle floor of the eight-storey block was about 57.50 pounds per square foot, Hines said.

The 50,000 square feet floors could each hold 26 tennis courts.

