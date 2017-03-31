Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
A coach at British Canoeing was suspended in December after a formal complaint, the BBC has reported.
An independent investigation into the complaint is still underway, the report said.
"We can confirm that, in response to a formal complaint in December 2016, a member of our performance team has been suspended," a British Canoeing spokesperson told the BBC.
"As a result, a full and independent investigation was immediately initiated. British Canoeing will not be making any further comment until this process has been concluded."
British sport has been rocked by allegations of bullying and sexism in elite performance programmes with concerns raised that the push for medals had come at the expense of athlete welfare.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.
Referees at this year's Confederations Cup in Russia will have the power to abandon games over discriminatory behaviour by fans as part of a three-step procedure to promote fair-play during the tournament, governing body FIFA has said.