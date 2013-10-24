Canon Power Shot S200 digital cameras are displayed at the company's showroom in Tokyo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's Canon Corp (7751.T) cut its operating profit outlook for a second quarter in a row as a slump in the market for high-end cameras dragged on with a sharper-than-expected slowdown in emerging markets.

The world's largest camera maker said it now expects to sell 8 million interchangeable-lens cameras in the year to end-December, down from the previous quarter's forecast of 9 million and below last year's total of 8.2 million.

It lowered its full-year operating profit forecast to 360 billion yen (2.3 billion pounds) from previous guidance of 380 billion yen. That compares with an average of 378.5 billion yen based on 23 analysts' estimates according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

