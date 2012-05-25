Industrial services provider Cape Plc (CIU.L) is to take a charge for losses on an LNG project in Algeria that will hit profit for the year.

The FTSE 250 company, said it will take a one-off charge of 14 million pounds -- equivalent to a fifth of its adjusted pretax profit Cape last year -- after a review of the GL3-Z LNG project in Arzew, Algeria unearthed additional costs that are projected to produce a significant loss.

The company, which left its full-year revenue outlook unchanged, reported an adjusted pretax profit of 69.4 million pounds for 2011.

Cape -- which provides insulation, painting, coatings, and industrial cleaning services to plant operators in the energy and mining sectors -- said in March that the timing of the work releases on the project had been slower than anticipated with revenue in 2011 less than a third of what had been expected.

An operational audit earlier this month by acting Chief Executive Brendan Connolly following a review in April identified the additional costs.

"The Board has instigated a plan to mitigate the potential losses on the Arzew Project including the injection of a new project team, the introduction of additional skilled workforce and the rigorous application of Cape processes," the company said in a statement.

Numis Securities analyst Sanjeev Bahl said he would cut his 2012 earnings per share estimate to 36.3 pence a share from 46 pence a share.

