Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
Industrial services provider Cape Plc (CIU.L) is to take a charge for losses on an LNG project in Algeria that will hit profit for the year.
The FTSE 250 company, said it will take a one-off charge of 14 million pounds -- equivalent to a fifth of its adjusted pretax profit Cape last year -- after a review of the GL3-Z LNG project in Arzew, Algeria unearthed additional costs that are projected to produce a significant loss.
The company, which left its full-year revenue outlook unchanged, reported an adjusted pretax profit of 69.4 million pounds for 2011.
Cape -- which provides insulation, painting, coatings, and industrial cleaning services to plant operators in the energy and mining sectors -- said in March that the timing of the work releases on the project had been slower than anticipated with revenue in 2011 less than a third of what had been expected.
An operational audit earlier this month by acting Chief Executive Brendan Connolly following a review in April identified the additional costs.
"The Board has instigated a plan to mitigate the potential losses on the Arzew Project including the injection of a new project team, the introduction of additional skilled workforce and the rigorous application of Cape processes," the company said in a statement.
Numis Securities analyst Sanjeev Bahl said he would cut his 2012 earnings per share estimate to 36.3 pence a share from 46 pence a share.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).