LONDON Britain's largest outsourcing firm Capita (CPI.L) posted a return to organic growth of 3 percent on Thursday after momentum in central and local government to pay firms to provide public services finally picked up.

It posted a 10 percent rise in underlying pre tax profit to 425.6 million pounds, ahead of analyst expectations of 413.4 million, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 20 analysts.

Revenue was also up 14 percent on a year earlier to 3.35 billion.

Capita, which runs a range of contracts from back office IT to front line disability assessments, was helped by an improvement in its win rate on bids to greater than one in two.

It had a record year of contract wins to 4 billion pounds, doubled from the 2 billion pounds won in 2011, and said that its pipeline stood at 5.2 billion pounds.

Analysts have long been expecting Britain to pick up the pace of outsourcing as it battles to reduce the public deficit, though some have seen it as a race against time before activity halts ahead of the general election in 2015, something that Capita Chief Executive Paul Pindar echoed at the end of last year.

Capita said that the biggest new opportunities lay in defence, health, justice and emergency services going forward as departments were under pressure to reduce budgets while maintaining frontline services.

The return to organic growth of 3 percent is up from a shrinkage of 7 percent last year as the group focused on making acquisitions. The group spent a further 178 million on acquiring new companies in 2012, partly funded by it issuing new shares in April last year.

Shares in Capita have risen 10.3 percent so far this year, compared to the FTSE 100 which is up 6.3 percent, and hit an all-time high of 850p on Friday.

