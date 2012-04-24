LONDON British outsourcing firm Capita (CPI.L) said it would raise fresh equity to help fund an acquisition spree in 2012, as it posted a 17 percent increase in first-quarter sales.

The FTSE 100 firm said on Tuesday it would place around 40 million new shares - about 6.5 percent of its existing issued share capital - to raise funds and snap up an increasing number of potential acquisition targets.

Based on Monday's close, the proposed placing would raise about 290 million pounds.

Capita, which has spent 91 million pounds on acquisitions already this year, said it could spend at least that figure again during the remainder of 2012 to help open up new markets and win key contracts.

"The board had expected acquisition activity to reduce during 2012. However, in assessing the pipeline of potential opportunities since the preliminary results, the board has concluded that the current acquisition environment continues to offer a rare opportunity to broaden the business," it said.

Capita spent 341 million pounds on 21 acquisitions last year to help support earnings in tough markets where contracts have stalled on government cuts and budgetary delays.

Those deals helped the group, which runs contact centres and customer services for customers such as BBC TV licensing and The Pension Services, report a 17 percent rise in sales for the first three months of 2012.

Despite earmarking further acquisitions, it said it was confident of hitting organic revenue growth targets in line with expectations in 2012.

The firm said it had won 900 million pounds of work so far this year and that its bid pipeline stood at 4.6 billion pounds in February.

Shares in Capita closed at 729 pence on Monday, valuing the business at almost 4.6 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Adveith Nair)