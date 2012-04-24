LONDON British outsourcing group Capita (CPI.L), increasingly reliant on acquisitions for growth, has raised 274 million pounds ($441 million) selling new shares to boost its war chest.

Tuesday's placing signalled Capita's intention of pushing on with a strategy which underpinned a 17 percent quarterly revenue rise in tough markets amid government austerity measures - the growth was mainly on the back of businesses bought last year.

Capita placed 40 million new shares - equivalent to 6.5 percent of existing issued share capital - at 685 pence via Citi and Deutsche Bank. Chief executive Paul Pindar sold 400,000 shares at the same price.

Shares in Capita, which has spent 1.3 billion pounds on acquisitions since 2005, were down 6.9 percent to 679 pence at 1245 GMT.

"The board had expected acquisition activity to reduce during 2012. However, in assessing the pipeline of potential opportunities since the preliminary results, the board has concluded that the current acquisition environment continues to offer a rare opportunity to broaden the business," it said.

Capita, which has spent 91 million pounds on acquisitions this year, said it could spend at least as much again later in 2012 on small and medium-sized businesses to help open up new markets and win key contracts.

While it spent 341 million pounds on 21 acquisitions last year to help post a profit of 385 million pounds, organic revenues raised through contract wins fell 7 percent in tough markets hampered by government cuts and budgetary delays.

Those acquisitions also helped the group, which runs contact centres and customer services for customers such as BBC TV licensing and The Pension Services, report a 17 percent rise in sales for the first three months of 2012.

Capita said it had won 900 million pounds of work this year, including a British Army recruitment services deal, compared to 2 billion pounds for the whole of 2011, and was confident of hitting full-year organic revenue growth expectations of around 3 percent.

Its bid pipeline, which stood at 4.6 billion pounds in February, remained strong across central and local government markets, while opportunities in the emergency services sector were increasing.

"It may still be too early to proclaim that the golden age of outsourcing has arrived but the market for central and local government outsourcing has moved up a notch," Seymour Pierce analyst Kevin Lapwood said in a note, adding Capita's move to raise new equity "would appear to be a sensible move".

Capita said moves to raise fresh equity were being taken so as to not increase debt which, at 2.5 times EBITDA, was at the top of its target range.

Its revenue rose 7 percent last year, within which organic revenue fell 7 percent. Capita said in February that 2011 growth included "a significant contribution from acquisitions completed in 2011 and those completed part way through 2010".

($1 = 0.6213 pound)

(Editing by Dan Lalor)