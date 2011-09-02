LONDON The two managers of the 356 million pound Junction retail park fund, once the biggest of its kind in Britain, appeared to be at odds over its future on Friday after contradictory statements made during August.

On August 19, Aviva Investors, which manages its investments, said the fund was on track to shut as scheduled in 2013 -- an outcome that could have a financial impact on its partner in the fund, Capital & Regional (CAL.L).

"The Junction fund is in a situation where, if anything, it's been winding down," Aviva Investors managing director for UK real estate Richard Jones told Reuters in an interview.

"The investors that we've got within the Junction, they have said actually, it's our requirement that we would like to take the money out when the life of the fund comes to an end," he said.

Then on August 23, Capital & Regional, which manages the properties, said no closure was planned.

There are "no plans to wind down the Junction," said Cap&Reg Chief Executive Hugh Scott-Barrett in comments after the company's half-year results.

"The Junction, particularly our retail park franchise, is a core skill set of Capital & Regional and one which we wish to continue to develop," he told Reuters.

This week Reuters sought clarification from Aviva's Jones on the future of the fund. Jones dismissed the idea that there was any disagreement, saying the pair's objectives were aligned over the running of the fund and its fate undecided.

Analysts said closure would cost Capital & Regional.

"A wind down would not be critical but a serious step in the wrong direction for Capital & Regional," said Evolution Securities analyst John Cahill. "Its assets under management would fall by about 13 percent and they'd also miss the management fee income."

The Junction, the UK's biggest retail park fund before it underwent a restructuring in 2009, has made a series of disposals in recent months in a bid to pay down debt and return cash to its investors.

Cap&Reg holds a 13.4 percent stake, while Aviva has about a third. Investors will vote on whether to close the fund next year.

U.S.-based AREA Property Partners owns a 40 percent share in Junction, gained in 2009 after it injected 50 million pounds into the fund in the restructuring, carried out to help it meet bank payment deadlines.

A spokesman for AREA Property Partners declined to comment, but later on Friday, the other two parties released a joint statement.

"Capital & Regional and Aviva Investors remain fully aligned on the strategic direction of the Junction Fund. There are also still opportunities to deliver shareholder value from a number of assets within the fund," the statement said.

"The Junction Fund is set to close in 2013, unless decided otherwise. At this point a decision on the future direction of the fund will be taken by all investors. Capital & Regional continue to have a long term commitment to the sector, demonstrated by its proven management experience."

