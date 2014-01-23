Vast Beatles collection goes on auction in Paris
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
NEW YORK The Grammy Award-winning husband and wife pop duo Captain & Tennille, whose biggest hit was 1975's "Love Will Keep Us Together," are divorcing after nearly 39 years of marriage, an Arizona court clerk confirmed on Wednesday.
Daryl Dragon, 71, and Toni Tennille, 73, who had a string of hits in the mid-to-late 1970s and have sold more than 23 million albums, filed the papers in Prescott, Arizona, on January 16, the court clerk said.
The couple, who have no children, released their first album in 1974 and were married on Valentine's Day in 1975. They scored the biggest chart hit that year with the soft rock love song "Love Will Keep Us Together."
They followed that with three top-five hits in 1976, "Lonely Night (Angel Face)," "Muskrat Love" and a cover of "Shop Around" by Smokey Robinson.
Their final big hit was "Do That to Me One More Time," which reached No. 1 on the pop charts in 1979.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, editing by Eric Kelsey, G Crosse)
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.
SEATTLE If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.