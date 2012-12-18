Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
N'DJAMENA Chad sent troops to neighbouring Central African Republic on Tuesday to help government troops there stop a rapid advance by rebels that risks sparking a new spiral of violence in the mineral-rich nation, Chadian and United Nations officials said.
The rebels killed 15 government soldiers during the capture on Tuesday of Bria, a diamond mining town about 600 km (360 miles) northeast of the capital Bangui and the sixth town to fall to the insurgents in little over a week.
The rebels - made up of breakaway factions from groups which signed onto a 2007 peace agreement - threatened to overthrow President Francois Bozize on Monday if he failed to honour the five-year-old deal.
"There was a column that passed through Kabo heading for Kaga-Bandoro very early this morning. There were more than 20 vehicles with soldiers aboard," said a U.N. official, who asked not to be named.
A senior officer with Chad's army general staff, also speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the deployment.
"It was a request from (CAR) President (Francois) Bozize," he told Reuters.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Additional reporting by Joe Bavier in Abidjan; Editing by Stephen Powell)
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
KINSHASA Police in Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday and fired live ammunition and tear gas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.