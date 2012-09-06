LONDON British new car registrations rose by 0.1 percent on the year in August, a typically thin month ahead of a twice-yearly change in vehicle number plates, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.

Car sales for the first eight months of this year were 3.3 percent higher than between January and August 2011, a relative bright spot in the British economy, which has been in recession since late last year.

"August traditionally represents a small share of the new car market as motorists anticipate the arrival of the new 62-plate in September," said Paul Everitt, SMMT Chief Executive.

"The economic outlook remains challenging," he added, noting that demand for small cars was growing strongly.

Ford's (F.N) Fiesta supermini was Britain's best seller so far this year, while General Motors' (GM.N) similarly sized Vauxhall Corsa was in second place.

