LONDON British car sales rose by a stronger-than-expected 8.2 percent on the year in September, a key month for the auto industry as it marks a twice-yearly change in vehicle registration plates.

Car registrations in September rose to 359,612 from 332,476 a year earlier - exceeding expectations by more than 26,000 cars - the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders industry association said on Thursday.

"Although the economic outlook remains challenging, we are starting to see a tentative return of consumer confidence as motorists explore new products and the latest fuel-efficient technologies," said SMMT chief executive Paul Everitt.

