LONDON New car sales in Britain rose 13.4 percent in June compared with a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.

New car registrations increased for the 16th consecutive month to 214,957 units.

Many buyers are returning to the market having held off on purchasing new cars, while attractive finance deals and more fuel-efficient models are also driving growth, SMMT said.

"While there are still potential challenges ahead, recent robust growth suggests that the market is on course to perform well ahead of 2012 levels," said Mike Baunton, SMMT Interim Chief Executive.

