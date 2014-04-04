LONDON British new car registrations in the key month of March leapt 17.7 percent compared with a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday.

Registrations totalled 464,824 units, the SMMT said.

Sales in the month are typically strong as new registration plates are issued every six months, in March and September.

Since Britain moved to twice-yearly plate changes in 1999, only March 2004 saw higher registrations than in March this year, the SMMT said in a statement.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)