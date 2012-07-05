LONDON Britain raised 32.5 million euros (26.12 million pounds) on Thursday by auctioning European Union carbon permits, though bidding interest was relatively weak, data from the UK Debt Management Office showed.

The UK government auctioned 4.0 million spot EU Allowances at 8.12 euros a tonne each. The auction was 4.18 times over-subscribed, with a total of 16.70 million bids received, it said.

This is well below the average bidding interest of over 24 million since the UK started auctioning carbon permits in November 2008. The auction of 4 million carbon permits on May 10 had a near record low bidding interest of 14.25 million.

"It (auction) was not that fantastic," said a carbon trader at a large European utility.

"It is difficult for the market to absorb 4 million (EUAs) in one go," he said, pointing to a massive surplus of carbon permits that has been building up over the past several years following Europe's recession and slowdown in industrial output.

Many analysts expect the EU emissions trading scheme (ETS) to have a surplus of at least 1 billion permits by the end of 2012, and the market to be oversupplied through 2020 due to flagging demand for carbon allowances.

Benchmark carbon prices crashed some 60 percent last year, and marked a record low of 5.99 euros in early April.

By 1030 GMT, front-year carbon prices were trading at 8.33 euros a tonne, while spot prices listed on Paris-based Bluenext exchange were bid/offered at 8.16/8.30 euros.

The ETS caps carbon emissions on more than 12,000 industrial and power plants across the 27-nation bloc, and governments are allowed to sell a certain number of carbon permits each year.

Britain has generated a total of 1.4 billion euros in carbon auction revenue since November 2008. It will sell a further 4 million carbon permits on September 6.

(Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by James Jukwey)