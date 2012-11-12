LONDON The UK government will review its forthcoming auctions of European Union carbon permits for the aviation sector when it gets more details from the European Commission about its plan to delay the bloc's airline emissions law, a minister said.

The UK plans to hold two auctions of around 3.5 million EU carbon permits for the aviation sector on November 26 and December 10.

"We will review forthcoming auctions once we receive more detailed information from the Commission on the substance of their proposal," the UK's secretary of state for energy and climate change Edward Davey said on Monday.

The EU Commission said on Monday it will conditionally put on hold its rule that all airlines must pay for their carbon emissions for flights to and from EU airports.

