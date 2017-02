LONDON, Sept 8 Britain sold 3.5 million European Union carbon permits at 12.31 euros ($17.28) a tonne in its 21st auction to date, the government said on Thursday.

The auction was 4.99 times over-subscribed, with a total of 17.45 million bids received. The auction raised almost 43.1 million euros for the UK Treasury.

On France's Bluenext spot exchange, the permits, called EU Allowances, were slow to trade.

Britain plans to auction 7 million permits in the rest of this year in two separate auctions. ($1 = 0.712 Euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)