LONDON, Sept 27 Britain auctioned four million spot European Union carbon permits on Thursday at 7.48 euros ($9.60) a tonne each, the UK Debt Management Office said, raising nearly 30 million euros for government coffers.

The auction was 3.89 times oversubscribed, with a total of 15.55 million bids received, it said.

The UK government will sell a further 4.3 million carbon permits in its final auction for the second phase of the EU's emissions trading scheme (2008-2012) on Oct 25. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)